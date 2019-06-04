Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving won’t be the Boston Celtics’ only noteworthy free agent this summer.

Marcus Morris also will officially hit the open market July 1. The veteran forward put together two respectable seasons in Boston and nicely set himself up for free agency. It’s tough to imagine Morris will be any team’s priority in the offseason, but according to a recent report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, there will be a fairly large market for the eight-year veteran’s services.

“Celtics free agent Marcus Morris will have strong interest as a second-tier free agent,” Charana writes, “with teams such as the Knicks, Kings, Lakers, Clippers and Bulls expected to be in pursuit, league sources said. Morris, 29, had arguably his best all-around season, averaging 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game and serving as a versatile scorer and defender either as a starter or reserve. League sources say Morris remains open-minded about returning to Boston, which wants to bring Morris back but has several summer priorities such as Kyrie Irving.”

Out of the teams listed above, the Clippers, seem like the most natural fit for Morris. Los Angeles reached the playoffs this season largely due to its effort and gritty style of play. Morris brings a certain edge to the court on a nightly basis, and his approach to the game likely would be welcomed by Doc Rivers’ team. Morris probably is best fit as a sixth man for a championship contender, which the Clippers quickly could become if they’re able to land a marquee free agent this summer.

That said, Morris will turn 30 in early September. With the clock on his prime ticking, he might just have to go where the money takes him.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images