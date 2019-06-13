Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant’s catastrophic injury hasn’t changed the master plans of at least two NBA teams.

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets still want to sign the Golden State Warriors superstar and Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving together this offseason, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi reported Monday, citing NBA sources. Durant ruptured his Achilles Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. He underwent surgery Wednesday, and the recovery timetable reportedly is expected to miss the entire 2019-2020 season.

Nevertheless, the Nets and Knicks still eye package deals for Durant and Irving, potentially the prizes of this summer free-agent market, and are willing to use their max-salary slots to land them. Durant can opt out of his contract with Golden State and become a free agent June 30, and Irving can do the same with his Celtics deal.

Some believe Durant’s injury might alter the offseason plans of Irving and the Celtics, perhaps making the superstars remaining in place for another season a more probably outcome. However, Wojnarowski’s reporting suggests the New York teams still are ready to compete to sign the star pair and even accept a sidelined Durant for a season in order to win the race.

