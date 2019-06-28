Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Al Horford’s list of expected suitors was expected to be long, but it simply has not stopped growing.

A slew of teams have been tossed around as rumored landing spots for the star big man, who all but certainly has moved on from the Boston Celtics. Among those teams includes the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

But according to a pair of NBA insiders, a pair of “surprise bidders” have tossed their hat into the ring. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst reported the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings now are in the mix,

“In addition to teams such as the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans, who instantly emerged as possible landing spots,” they wrote,” league sources say there are a few surprise bidders who are trying to land the veteran big man. These include the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers.”

Both destinations make some sense, but the Kings seem more likely, as the 76ers have a handful of their own players (Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and JJ Reddick) they likely are prioritizing ahead of Horford.

Either way, it’s safe to assume Horford is going to have his pick of the litter once free agency opens Sunday evening.

