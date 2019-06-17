Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, how much do you love Marcus Smart, Celtics fans?

The Boston guard could be traded straight-up for Houston Rockets forward Clint Capela, according to NBA insider Steve Kyler. It’s unclear whether this a report, informed speculation or simply just speculation from Kyler. The Celtics reportedly have had “deep conversations” about acquiring Capela, though there are conflicting reports on the matter.

Perhaps most importantly, Kyler noted that there is a way for both Capela and Al Horford to be on the Celtics. Horford has until Tuesday to exercise a $29 million player option, otherwise he’ll become an unrestricted free agent June 30. The veteran big man reportedly would consider returning to Boston on a team-friendly deal, though.

Check out these tweets from Kyler:

What's being talked about of Horford opts out and signs a way more team friendly deal that gets him two more guaranteed years… Marcus Smart gets a Capella deal done all by himself — fans may not like that, but it works under the cap. https://t.co/mrZkcZkEFu — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 17, 2019

Correct… There are options to obtain a player without including Horford. https://t.co/FTABBOQP3e — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 17, 2019

No… saying they don't have to include Al Horford to make a deal. https://t.co/EHAlceYKH8 — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 17, 2019

If you ask us, it doesn’t make much sense for the Celtics to both acquire Capela and retain Horford. In such a scenario, The Celtics would have five players who rightfully expect to start every game of a season:

— Jaylen Brown

— Jayson Tatum

— Gordon Hayward

— Clint Capela

— Al Horford

Of course, the problem with that lineup is that it has no point guard. Once a guard is added — be it Terry Rozier, D’Angelo Russell or whoever — one of the other five players would be relegated to a bench role. Obviously, that would be a problem.

All that being said, a core of Hayward, Capela, Tatum and Brown would be worth getting excited about for Celtics fans.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images