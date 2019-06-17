So, how much do you love Marcus Smart, Celtics fans?
The Boston guard could be traded straight-up for Houston Rockets forward Clint Capela, according to NBA insider Steve Kyler. It’s unclear whether this a report, informed speculation or simply just speculation from Kyler. The Celtics reportedly have had “deep conversations” about acquiring Capela, though there are conflicting reports on the matter.
Perhaps most importantly, Kyler noted that there is a way for both Capela and Al Horford to be on the Celtics. Horford has until Tuesday to exercise a $29 million player option, otherwise he’ll become an unrestricted free agent June 30. The veteran big man reportedly would consider returning to Boston on a team-friendly deal, though.
Check out these tweets from Kyler:
If you ask us, it doesn’t make much sense for the Celtics to both acquire Capela and retain Horford. In such a scenario, The Celtics would have five players who rightfully expect to start every game of a season:
— Jaylen Brown
— Jayson Tatum
— Gordon Hayward
— Clint Capela
— Al Horford
Of course, the problem with that lineup is that it has no point guard. Once a guard is added — be it Terry Rozier, D’Angelo Russell or whoever — one of the other five players would be relegated to a bench role. Obviously, that would be a problem.
All that being said, a core of Hayward, Capela, Tatum and Brown would be worth getting excited about for Celtics fans.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images