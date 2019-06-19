Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving might not be the only superstar making his way out of Boston in the coming weeks.

The expectation for Al Horford’s future with the Celtics dramatically shifted Monday. After initial reports suggested Horford — who reportedly opted out of the final year of his contract Monday — intended to work out a new deal with the C’s, follow-up chatter indicated the veteran big man plans to find a contract elsewhere. In fact, Horford and the Celtics reportedly are no longer discussing a new deal.

So, what prompted the abrupt change in narrative? According to the New York Times’ Marc Stein, Horford and his team are feeling awfully confident about the market they’re expecting to generate in free agency.

The belief making the front-office rounds tonight is that Al Horford already knows there’s a four-year contract worth in excess of $100 million waiting out there for him June 30 .. knowledge that led to Horford’s talks with the Celtics dissolving — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 19, 2019

It’s easy to understand why Horford would field an abundance of suitors on the open market. The 33-year-old is one of more sure-handed big men in the league in addition to being a great locker-room presence. Horford, a five-time All-Star, could take a fringe championship contender over the hump.

There currently doesn’t appear to be a frontrunner in the Horford sweepstakes, but according to one league insider, the recharged Los Angeles Lakers are among potential landing spots for the 12-year veteran.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports Images