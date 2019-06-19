Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could Jimmy Butler be heading home?

The Philadelphia 76ers forward, who is from right outside of Houston, is among the slew of stars that will hit free agency next month, and he’s expected to have plenty of suitors. After forcing a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves during this past season, Butler thrived with the Sixers, reminding folks why he’s deserving of a hefty, long-term deal.

Drama typically has followed Butler around, so naturally, it appears the Houston Rockets are among the teams eyeing him, according to The Houston Chronicle’s Brian T. Smith.

Rockets are expected to pursue Butler and be aggressive in their pursuit. Seen as an ideal fit on both ends of court, and in helping push Rockets to the top of the wide-open West. — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) June 19, 2019

Of course, the Rockets are in a bit of turmoil as well, with a reported rift existing between star players Chris Paul and James Harden — which Paul denies.

Now, in order for the Rockets to execute a deal for Butler, they would have to move money to clear space. That would mean moving, most likely, either Paul or Clint Capela, the latter of whom the Celtics have some reported interest in, though other reports refute that notion.

Either way, the Rockets have struggled mightily to get over the hump for some time, and it seems they believe Butler can be the one to push them to the next level.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images