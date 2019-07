Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Philadelphia 76ers have made plenty of moves in the early hours of NBA free agency.

Tobias Harris reportedly has agreed to a five-year, $180 million deal to stay in Philadelphia, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. In his first season with the Sixers, Harris racked up 18.2 points and 2.9 assists per game.

Free agent forward Tobias Harris has agreed to a five-year, $180M contract to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent and father, Torrel Harris of Unique Sports Management, tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

The Sixers also managed to sign Boston Celtics big man Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million deal.

