The Houston Rockets seem hellbent on landing Jimmy Butler, but with some other financial commitments possibly impeding that from happening, they might have to get a little creative.

Houston reportedly is interested in finessing a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers in order to land the star swingman, who is set to become a free agent on June 30th. Of course, Butler all but certainly will get a max deal, so some significant money would have to come back Philly’s way in order to make such a trade happen.

Because of that, it appears at least a couple notable Rockets would be on the move. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources, who Houston might have to part with.

“Butler would be eligible to sign a four-year, $140 million contract on the way to the Rockets,” Wojnarowski wrote,” but Houston likely would need to include two of these players — center Clint Capela, guard Eric Gordon and power forward P.J. Tucker — to make the financial deal work, sources said.”

While Butler is a premier talent, that would be a pretty big return for the 76ers. And if he’s going to leave for nothing anyways, then it might be a no-brainer to pull off that type of move.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images