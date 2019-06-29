Even when it seemed certain Kyrie Irving was leaving Boston this summer, it always felt like a guarantee that Al Horford would be back — even if he opted out of his contract.

Of course, that since has gone up in flames, as the big man reportedly will sign elsewhere once free agency begins Sunday. But it appears his decision to leave has nothing to do with an issue with the Celtics or Boston.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix noted Friday on WEEI’s “Mut and Callahan” that Horford’s decision was purely financial.

“From talking to his people, it never was a toxic relationship,” Mannix said, via WEEI.com. “It never was Al Horford doesn’t want to be in Boston — Al Horford wants to get paid, and Al Horford is 33 years old, and he knows that this summer has a very summer of 2016-type feel to it where when the dust settles on Durant and Kawhi and some of these top-tier players, there’s going to be money out there. Much more money than the Celtics are willing to come to the table with in a three-year type of deal that, I’m just guessing, I think would be in that $60-million range.

“I think Al Horford’s got a great chance of getting something close to $90-100 million dollars in a long-term deal, and when you’re looking at the last deal of your career, it’s easy for us to sit here and say ‘Al Horford should want to come back,’ but I wouldn’t leave $40 million on the table if it was out there. It’s all about the dollars for Al Horford.”

Now, it’s worth mentioning that Mannix’s estimation of the Celtics offer is different than ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan’s. She had suggested the Celtics had given Horford a “pretty healthy” four-year offer.

Nonetheless, Horford is making the right decision for himself, something you never could blame him (or any athlete) for. Besides, it appears things will work out fine enough for the Celtics, who all but certainly will sign Kemba Walker now with money that will be made available thanks to Horford’s impending departure.

