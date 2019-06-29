Even when it seemed certain Kyrie Irving was leaving Boston this summer, it always felt like a guarantee that Al Horford would be back — even if he opted out of his contract.
Of course, that since has gone up in flames, as the big man reportedly will sign elsewhere once free agency begins Sunday. But it appears his decision to leave has nothing to do with an issue with the Celtics or Boston.
Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix noted Friday on WEEI’s “Mut and Callahan” that Horford’s decision was purely financial.
Now, it’s worth mentioning that Mannix’s estimation of the Celtics offer is different than ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan’s. She had suggested the Celtics had given Horford a “pretty healthy” four-year offer.
Nonetheless, Horford is making the right decision for himself, something you never could blame him (or any athlete) for. Besides, it appears things will work out fine enough for the Celtics, who all but certainly will sign Kemba Walker now with money that will be made available thanks to Horford’s impending departure.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports Images