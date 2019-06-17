Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Like most teams, the Boston Celtics probably would like to move up in the 2019 NBA Draft. And with four picks (three in the first round, including No. 14), Boston certainly has the assets to make a movie.

Striking a deal won’t be easy, however.

There is little “interest” among lottery teams in trading down in the draft for extra picks, NBA insider Steve Kyler reported Monday. Consequently, the Celtics might need to part with established veterans if they want to climb up the draft board.

I don't see much interest in trading down for picks… there is a sense of trading down or out for veterans players. https://t.co/Cb9JqCfXyT — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 17, 2019

The Celtics hold the Nos. 14, 20 and 22 picks in the draft. They also own the 51st pick.

The 2019 NBA Draft is scheduled to start Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images