Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBA media and talking hits love to say that the Boston Celtics are not a legitimate destination for marquee free agents. Despite landing Al Horford in 2016, Gordon Hayward in 2017 and receiving a fake commitment from Kyrie Irving in 2018, Boston has a reputation for being unpopular among NBA stars.

So, why is Kemba Walker reportedly set on signing with the Celtics once free agency opens? Believe it or not, the 29-year-old believes the Celtics are (gasp) a strong franchise with a great future.

Check out this tweet from Celtics reporter Jeff Goodman:

Source close to Kemba Walker told me that primary reason for the All-Star point guard choosing Boston was chance to go deep in playoffs — and play with talented guys like Tatum, Hayward and Jaylen Brown. Doesn’t feel as if he has to do it all by himself – which was case in CLT. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 29, 2019

Weird.

Signing Walker would help the Celtics send an important message to the rest of the NBA, that they’re not ready to rebuild and still are an attractive destination for stars. Now, if Boston could lure back Al Horford (which reportedly remains a possibility) the Nick Wrights of the world really would look stupid.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images