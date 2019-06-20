Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If the Boston Celtics decide they want to make a move amid their roster turnover, it doesn’t appear it’ll be for a Washington Wizards star.

Earlier in the week, it was reported the Celtics might be eyeing Wizards guard Bradley Beal in the seemingly imminent event Kyrie Irving walks in free agency.

But according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, it looks like the Wizards aren’t going to move Beal to not just the Celtics, but anybody.

Bradley Beal isn’t going anywhere. Washington Wizards have no intention of dealing Beal. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 20, 2019

Beal is both incredibly skilled and has term on his contract, so such a move absolutely would’ve required a pretty big return heading Washington’s way.

Now, as we all have learned, the NBA offseason is a wild thing. Because of that, it wouldn’t be shocking at all if the Wizards, a fairly directionless team at the moment, have a change of heart. But for now, it looks like the Celtics need to focus their attention elsewhere.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images