The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues are all knotted up in the Stanley Cup Final at a game a piece.

Boston could not win out while on home turf in the first two games of the series, and now are tasked with trying to take a game on the road. That’s easier said than done at an energetic Enterprise Center.

After a dominant first period, the Bruins look to hold on to the lead through the final 20.

NESN’s Rachel Holt and Barry Pederson have you covered on everything that happened in the second period of Game 3 in the video above, which will begin shortly after the conclusion of the period.