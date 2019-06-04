Fresh off clobbering the Blues 7-2 in Game 3 the Boston Bruins can push the Blues to the brink in Game 4.
The B’s took the ice on Monday at Enterprise Center looking to take a 3-1 series lead and are trying to bring the series back to Boston with a chance to clinch the Stanley Cup on home ice.
But first, Boston has to pull off a win in Game 4.
NESN’s Rachel Holt and Andy Brickley have you covered with a full analysis of the opening 20 minutes in the video above, which will begin shortly after the conclusion of the period.