The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues are all tied up at three games apiece in their Stanley Cup Final run as both teams look to come within a win of raising Lord Stanley.

The B’s took the ice Thursday at TD Garden looking to take a crucial 3-2 series lead and push the Blues to the brink of elimination.

But first, Boston has to pull off a win in Game 5.

NESN’s Rachel Holt and Andy Brickley have you covered with a full analysis of the first period in the video above, which will begin shortly after the conclusion of the period.