Well, it’s do or die.

The Boston Bruins took the ice at Enterprise Center on Sunday needing to beat the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 to bring the Stanley Cup Final back to Boston for a winner-take-all Game 7.

Boston looks to bounce back from a gut wrenching Game 5 loss. Can they flip the script?

NESN’s Rachel Holt and Barry Pederson have you covered with a break down of all the action from the middle stanza in the video above, which will begin shortly after the end of the period.