The 2018-19 season is behind us, so now it’s time to move on to the upcoming campaign.

Free agency is set to begin Monday in the NHL, with plenty of prominent names set to be on the move. The Boston Bruins aren’t expected to be major players in the open market, but they do have some important restricted free agents to take care of. There’s also the chance they pull off a big move and ultimately make a splash — that’s far less likely, but nevertheless there is a chance.

In this week’s episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen take a quick look at the Bruins draft, then break down where the team stands as it heads into free agency.

Listen to the episode in the player below.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images