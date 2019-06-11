Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Win or lose, the Boston Bruins’ 2018-19 season will end Wednesday night.

They’re just really, really hoping it ends with a win.

What promises to be an exciting Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and St. Louis Blues is set to take place Wednesday at TD Garden — and there’s no shortage of things to discuss before the puck drops.

In this episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen look back at the first six games of the series, then dive into all the storylines leading up to Wednesday’s winner-take-all Game 7.

Take a listen to the episode in the player below.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images