As quickly as it came, it went.

The Boston Bruins’ season came to a tough end Wednesday night, as they fell 4-1 to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. It was a tough performance for the Bruins, who were an entertaining bunch to watch this season.

In this week’s episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen reflect on the Bruins’ loss to the Blues both in Game 7 and the series as a whole. They also share some thoughts on the Bruins’ upcoming offseason as Boston turns its attention to the 2019-20 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images