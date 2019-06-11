Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Having just completed their abbreviated spring practice schedule, the New England Patriots now are off until they reconvene for training camp in late July.

In all, the Patriots held eight on-field practices (five voluntary organized team activities and three mandatory minicamp sessions), four of which were open to the media. They were scheduled to hold two more this week, but head coach Bill Belichick opted to cancel those and give his players an early start on their summer vacations.

In their final team activity before the break, the Patriots went paintballing on Monday.

NESN.com Patriots beat writers Doug Kyed and Zack Cox were on hand at each of the four open practices. In this week’s episode of the “NESN Patriots Podcast,” they shared their position-by-position spring takeaways and discussed a few additional moves the team could make — including adding another tight end and extending Tom Brady — before camp commences next month.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images