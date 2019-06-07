Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England’s largest racing venue now has a new kind of track.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway opened its new “Flat Track” on Thursday in a ribbon-cutting ceremony as part of the kick-off event for Laconia Motorcycle Week. The new track will host the inaugural Laconia Short Track on Saturday, June 15, one day ahead of the 96th Loudon Classic.

“The whole New Hampshire Motor Speedway team always looks forward to the Laconia Motorcycle Week rally,” NHMS executive vice president and general manager David McGrath said in a statement. “We’re all so excited to host our fans for the very first event on our all-new flat track, and you can expect more things to come from New Hampshire Motor Speedway as we march toward that milestone of 100 years of this wonderful rally.”

Motorcycle Week opens Saturday, June 8, and culminates with the Loudon Classic Middleweight Grand Prix on Sunday, June 16. The Classic, known as the longest-running motorcycle race in the United States, has been run since before NHMS existed on the site of the Bryar Motorsports Park road course.

Full details on motorcycle week and the Loudon Classic can be found at NHMS.com.

Thumbnail photo via New Hampshire Motor Speedway