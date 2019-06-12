Did the Houston Texans cross the line in their pursuit of a new general manager? The New England Patriots apparently think so.
League sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter the Patriots filed tampering charges Wednesday against the Texans for Houston’s attempted hiring of Nick Caserio as its new general manager. The NFL is expected to gather relevant information to open its investigation against the Texans, sources told Schefter.
Caserio, the Patriots director of player personnel, has been considered a potential GM target for the Texans in wake of Houston firing Brian Gaine last week. But it sounds like New England has questions as to whether Houston contacted Caserio illegally or before filing a formal interview request.
The Texans fired Gaine last Friday, one day after the Patriots’ Super Bowl ring ceremony. This has led to speculation over whether Jack Easterby, a former Patriots character coach now with the Texans, spoke with Caserio about Houston’s GM job during the festivities.
Caserio and Bill Belichick essentially share GM duties in New England. It’ll be interesting to see what comes of this reported investigation and whether Caserio has eyes for Houston.
