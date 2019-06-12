Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Did the Houston Texans cross the line in their pursuit of a new general manager? The New England Patriots apparently think so.

League sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter the Patriots filed tampering charges Wednesday against the Texans for Houston’s attempted hiring of Nick Caserio as its new general manager. The NFL is expected to gather relevant information to open its investigation against the Texans, sources told Schefter.

The Patriots filed tampering charges Wednesday against the Houston Texans for the attempted general manager hire of Nick Caserio, league sources told ESPN. The NFL now is expected to gather relevant informant to open its investigation against Houston, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 12, 2019

Caserio, the Patriots director of player personnel, has been considered a potential GM target for the Texans in wake of Houston firing Brian Gaine last week. But it sounds like New England has questions as to whether Houston contacted Caserio illegally or before filing a formal interview request.

The NFL’s anti-tampering policy states, “Any interference by a member club with the employer-employee relationship of another club or any attempt by a club to impermissibly induce a person to seek employment with that club or with the NFL” is impermissible. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 12, 2019

The Texans fired Gaine last Friday, one day after the Patriots’ Super Bowl ring ceremony. This has led to speculation over whether Jack Easterby, a former Patriots character coach now with the Texans, spoke with Caserio about Houston’s GM job during the festivities.

The #Texans firing GM Brian Gaine the night after the #Patriots ring ceremony set off some alarm bells. Now, it’s on the league to look into the situation and make a ruling before Houston proceeds. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 12, 2019

Jack Easterby, now with the Texans, came back for the ring ceremony. https://t.co/nFpWeWCNos — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 12, 2019

Caserio and Bill Belichick essentially share GM duties in New England. It’ll be interesting to see what comes of this reported investigation and whether Caserio has eyes for Houston.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images