The New England Patriots reportedly have locked up their entire 2019 NFL Draft class.

The Patriots signed third-round pick Damien Harris to a four-year contract worth $3,631,319 with an $886,319 signing bonus, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates on Tuesday. The running back has been practicing with the Patriots during organized team activities and minicamp while unsigned. He was the 87th overall pick in the draft.

The Patriots already had signed nine of their 10 2019 NFL Draft picks.

The Patriots do have an open spot on their roster after cutting tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins on Tuesday. That means we might see a new player on the Patriots’ practice field Wednesday during Day 2 of minicamp.

