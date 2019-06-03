Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It took a few weeks, but the New England Patriots and rookie defensive end Chase Winovich reached a contract agreement on the eve of mandatory minicamp.

The Patriots on Monday signed Winovich, a third-round draft pick out of Michigan, to a four-year, $3.8 million deal, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates. The contract reportedly includes a signing bonus worth just shy of $1 million.

Known for his relentless motor and shock of long blonde hair, Winovich was a highly disruptive edge rusher for the Wolverines, tallying 18 sacks and 44 1/2 tackles for loss over his final three collegiate seasons. Winovich also tested well at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, 6.94-second three-cone drill and 4.11-second short shuttle at 6-foot-3, 256 pounds.

“I like to think of myself as kind of a junkyard dog,” Winovich said in his post-draft conference call. “Just tenacious, relentless effort and motor, just scrapping for every inch. But at the same time, I like to think I’m slippery. … I think I bring some versatility, and I think my combine was an example of some of the speed that I have. And when you factor all of that in together, I think that makes me a pretty interesting pick and prospect and football player in general.”

Winovich’s signing leaves fellow third-round pick Damien Harris, a running back out of Alabama, as the only remaining unsigned member of the Patriots’ 10-man 2019 draft class. Both Winovich and Harris have been participating in New England’s offseason program.

The Patriots’ three-day mandatory minicamp kicks off Tuesday on the Gillette Stadium practice fields.

