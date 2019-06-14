The Houston Texans had plans of pursuing Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio for their opening at general manager, but New England immediately filed tampering charges. It appears Houston’s pursuit is now over.
In a statement released by the Texans’ public relations team, Chairman and CEO Cal McNair announced that the team is stopping its pursuit of Caserio after learning of “certain terms” within his current contract with New England.
In a corresponding move, the Patriots have reportedly dropped their tampering charges, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Robert Kraft released a statement of his own, saying that the Patriots “appreciate the way Cal McNair has handled this situation.”
New England fans can breathe a sigh of relief now that Caserio is staying in Foxboro.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images