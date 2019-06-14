Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Houston Texans had plans of pursuing Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio for their opening at general manager, but New England immediately filed tampering charges. It appears Houston’s pursuit is now over.

In a statement released by the Texans’ public relations team, Chairman and CEO Cal McNair announced that the team is stopping its pursuit of Caserio after learning of “certain terms” within his current contract with New England.

Statement from #Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair: pic.twitter.com/SRqedL5yfp — Texans PR (@TexansPR) June 14, 2019

In a corresponding move, the Patriots have reportedly dropped their tampering charges, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Texans are dropping their pursuit of Patriots’ director of player personnel Nick Caserio, as @McClain_on_NFL reported. Patriots are dropping their tampering charges against the Texans. Caserio remains in New England; Texans GM opening remains. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 14, 2019

Robert Kraft released a statement of his own, saying that the Patriots “appreciate the way Cal McNair has handled this situation.”

Statement from #Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/A2i1hijLUf — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 14, 2019

New England fans can breathe a sigh of relief now that Caserio is staying in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images