Mandatory minicamps are underway around the National Football League, but there’s been a little shakeup in one organization’s front office.

The Houston Texans relieved general manager Brian Gaine of his duties on Friday, opening the door for an executive search. Yes, a member of the New England Patriots’ front office has already been named as a possible candidate.

The Texans are expected to pursue New England’s director of player personnel, Nick Caserio, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

One name to watch for the #Texans GM opening: #Patriots de facto GM Nick Caserio. Houston put in for him last time and is expected to do so again, per me and @TomPelissero. We’ll see if the Texans get permission. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2019

As Rapoport noted, this isn’t the first time Houston has attempted to poach a member of the Patriots’ front office.

The Texans requested to interview New England’s college scouting director, Monti Ossenfort, last summer, but their request was rejected, according to NESN’s Doug Kyed.

Last offseason, the Texans asked to interview Patriots college scouting director Monti Ossenfort for their open GM job, and the Patriots rejected the request. I wonder if the Texans try again. https://t.co/MfHobikOG5 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 7, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN