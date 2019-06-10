Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Houston Texans are making another run at Nick Caserio.

After firing general manager Brian Gaine last Friday, the Texans on Monday formally requested to interview the Patriots’ top executive, according to a report from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Caserio has been a fixture in New England for nearly the entirety of the Bill Belichick era. The 43-year-old been with the Patriots since 2001 and has served as the team’s director of player personnel since 2008, working closely with Belichick on roster construction and other matters.

The Texans, who are coached by former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, sought to interview Caserio last offseason, but the Patriots denied their request. Per McClain, Caserio is their top choice to replace Gaine, who lasted just one season in Houston.

It’s unclear whether the Patriots will grant this latest request.

In addition to O’Brien, the Texans also added another longtime Patriots staffer this offseason, hiring former New England character coach Jack Easterby as their executive vice president of team development.

Houston is coming off its best season of O’Brien’s tenure. Led by second-year quarterback Deshaun Watson and one of the NFL’s top defenses, the Texans posted an 11-5 record to win the AFC South before losing at home to the Indianapolis Colts in the wild-card round.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images