Perhaps Nick Caserio just wants to reunite with an old friend in a new setting?

The New England Patriots director of player personnel wants to fill the Houston Texans’ vacant general manager position in order to work again with his close friend Bill O’Brien, the Texans head coach, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Boston Globe’s Chris Gasper this week. Speculation over Caserio’s future in New England has been rife this month after Houston reportedly planned to pursue him but backed off after the Patriots to threaten to file tampering charges with the NFL. Caserio’s contract with the Patriots will expire after the 2020 NFL Draft, and chances are his reported desire to leave New England for Houston will be at least as strong then as it has been this offseason.

“It was a chance to work with his buddy (O’Brien), and finally have a chance to run the building,” Gasper’s source said. “He told Belichick he’s super grateful for every opportunity he’s been given. But it would be absurd to request that (Houston-type) opportunity there, and he never would.

“Based on age (43), at some point, he’ll be given the opportunity. I think he would love that. I think he knows to not desire it or request it in New England because of the gentleman he reports to. If coach (Bill Belichick) wants to make it 10 more years, maybe he will.

The bond between Caserio and O’Brien dates back to at least 2007 when the latter joined the Patriots as an offensive assistant. The 12 intervening years only strengthened their ties to the point where O’Brien reportedly helped convince Texans CEO Hal McNair that Caserio is ready to leave for Houston.

Gasper’s source believes Caserio only would leave the Patriots for Houston.

“I think the appeal for Nick was the opportunity to work with someone who he is extremely close with. I don’t think the same would have been true in other places.”

This saga likely will rear its head constantly over the coming months because of the enduring reason that is the friendship between Caserio and O’Brien.

