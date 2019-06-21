Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Will the NFL’s biggest rivalry this season be between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans?

As you know, New England reportedly filed, and dropped tampering charges against Houston for how it pursued Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio for the Texans’ open general manager position.

The two teams don’t meet until Dec. 1 for a Sunday Night Football showdown, but sources told the Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard some within the Patriots organization still are not too happy with Houston.

“They are livid,” one source told Bedard, while another told him, “this (situation) totally pissed them off.”

But multiple sources, according to Bedard, said it’s not even so much the Caserio situation that has the Pats peeved, but the fact Jack Easterby’s, former team development director/character coach, left the organization this offseason after being with the team for six Super Bowl wins — including the one in February.

“It’s personal,” Bedard wrote.

So mark your calendars, Patriots fans, because the Dec. 1 game could prove to be one for the books.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images