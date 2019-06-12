Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re in the Granite State on Wednesday night, try not to tick off the fuzz.

The police, like the rest of us, will be busy sweating over Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The New Hampshire State Police tweeted out a photo of its new-look logo ahead of Wednesday night’s big game between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues. Unsurprisingly, New Hampshire’s finest are rooting for the B’s.

Take a look:

Pretty sharp.

Game 7 will get underway at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Bruins are expected to welcome back defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who likely will replace Connor Clifton in the lineup.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images