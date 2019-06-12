If you’re in the Granite State on Wednesday night, try not to tick off the fuzz.
The police, like the rest of us, will be busy sweating over Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The New Hampshire State Police tweeted out a photo of its new-look logo ahead of Wednesday night’s big game between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues. Unsurprisingly, New Hampshire’s finest are rooting for the B’s.
Take a look:
Pretty sharp.
Game 7 will get underway at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Bruins are expected to welcome back defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who likely will replace Connor Clifton in the lineup.
Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images