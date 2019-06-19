Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been one week since the St. Louis Blues hoisted Lord Stanley’s Cup, so it’s now time for the NHL to hand out some other hardware.

The NHL Awards are set to take place Wednesday night at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. As has been the case in previous years, the Hart, Selke, Vezina and Jack Adams trophies, among others, will be handed out.

The Boston Bruins are represented in two areas, as Patrice Bergeron is up for the Selke, while Don Sweeney is up for General Manager of the Year. Sidney Crosby, Nikita Kucherov and Connor McDavid are the three finalists for the Hart.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 NHL Awards:

When: Wednesday, June 19 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images