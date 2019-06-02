Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have come out like gangbusters in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Patrice Bergeron got things started on the power play in a three-goal first period against the St. Louis Blues. But it was the third goal of the period by Sean Kuraly at 19:50 that may have come with the biggest momentum swing.

It appeared that Kuraly’s goal was going to get overturned, as it seemed Joakim Nordstrom entered the offensive zone before the puck, but the goal stood, giving the B’s a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the break.

The NHL released a statement on the process that went into the decision.

“At 19:50 of the first period in the Bruins/Blues game, St. Louis requested a Coach’s Challenge to review whether Boston’s Joakim Nordstrom was off-side prior to Sean Kuraly’s goal. After reviewing all available replays and consulting with the Linesmen, the Situation Room confirmed that St. Louis defenseman Joel Edmundson passed the puck back into his own defending zone prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 83.1 which states, in part, “If a player legally carries or passes the puck back into his own defending zone while a player of the opposing team is in such defending zone, the off-side shall be ignored and play permitted to continue.” Therefore, the original call stands – good goal Boston Bruins. Since the Coach’s Challenge did not result in the original call being overturned, the St. Louis Blues are assessed a minor penalty for delaying the game.”

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images