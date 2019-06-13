Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After an absolutely heartbreaking 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins still look bound for another successful season in 2019-20.

According to Bovada, the Bruins have the second-best odds (along with the Vegas Golden Knights) at winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 at +900. Of course, they trail none other than the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have the best odds to win the Cup at 8-to-1.

That feat may be hard to accomplish, though, as this year seemed like the Bruins’ best shot at winning the Cup with their core that includes Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Zdeno Chara and Tuukka Rask. With the upcoming summer comes free agency, and the B’s have some unrestricted and restricted decisions to make. Restricted free agents Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo are Boston’s future on defense, so they’ll be set for a nice payday this summer.

As for Marcus Johansson, it’s unknown whether the pending UFA will remain in Boston or sign somewhere else. Johansson also is going to require a heavy paycheck, and the Bruins might not be able to offer him the money what he wants.

Regardless, the Bruins could have a very similar team to the one that came so close to winning the Stanley Cup this year and they should be set to contend for another championship in 2020. The odds are in their favor.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images