Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Given his strong postseason run with the Boston Bruins, it should be little surprise Marcus Johansson is generating some interest on the open market.

The veteran winger, who was acquired by Boston from the New Jersey Devils at February’s trade deadline, oftentimes was the Bruins’ best winger in the playoffs. That showing, coupled with the B’s’ tight salary cap situation, makes it seem as though the 28-year-old likely has priced himself out in Boston. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Friday the two sides have been in touch , but the B’s first have to sort out their restricted free agent situation.

In the meantime, it looks like the Columbus Blue Jackets, a team that was on the receiving end of Johansson’s wrath in the playoffs, are interested.

Told that #CBJ has spoken with rep for UFA F Marcus Johansson, who gave them all kinds of trouble in the second round series vs #NHLBruins Johansson was used at RW on the third line in the playoffs & on the Bruins' PP. — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) June 28, 2019

The Blue Jackets are an interesting fit.

With Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky and Matt Duchene all but certainly departing, Columbus probably will have to enter a full-fledged rebuild. As such, the Jackets could throw a bunch of money at Johansson, but it also signals the team not contending in the near future. This could be Johansson’s last chance for a lucrative deal with term, though, so you couldn’t blame him for signing with the highest bidder.

It’s also worth noting Columbus hasn’t had tremendous luck signing forwards from the Bruins. Nathan Horton, Gregory Campbell and Riley Nash all have flopped when joining the Blue Jackets upon finishing their Bruins tenures.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images