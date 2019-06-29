Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With NHL free agency set to open Monday, Boston Bruins winger Marcus Johansson appears to have plenty of suitors.

Johansson reportedly is drawing the interest of more than 10 teams, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Aggressive market interest in Bruins forward Marcus Johansson. 10+ teams have checked in. Has to be looking forward to a raise on the $4.6 million he made this season. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 29, 2019

The 28-year-old increased his worth while battling for the Stanley Cup with Boston during the postseason. Throughout the 2019 playoffs, Johansson tallied 11 points (four goals, seven assists) through 22 games, and played a big role on the wing for the Bruins.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Boston has had conversations with Johansson’s camp, but first has to take care of its restricted free agent situation.

