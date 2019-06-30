Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Phil Kessel is on the move once again.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Saturday a deal to send Kessel, defenseman Dane Birks and a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Arizona Coyotes for center Alex Galchenyuk and defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph.

TRADE ALERT: The Penguins have acquired forward Alex Galchenyuk and defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph from the Coyotes in exchange for Phil Kessel, Dane Birks, and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick. Details: https://t.co/fe3DWHBZCc pic.twitter.com/9W8jtdXzW1 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 30, 2019

Kessel spent the last four seasons with the Penguins, averaging 27.5 goals and 48.3 assists per season with the squad. The ex-Boston Bruins winger racked up 82 points (27 goals, 55 assists) with Pittsburgh through the 2018-19 season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images