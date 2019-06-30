Phil Kessel is on the move once again.
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Saturday a deal to send Kessel, defenseman Dane Birks and a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Arizona Coyotes for center Alex Galchenyuk and defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph.
Kessel spent the last four seasons with the Penguins, averaging 27.5 goals and 48.3 assists per season with the squad. The ex-Boston Bruins winger racked up 82 points (27 goals, 55 assists) with Pittsburgh through the 2018-19 season.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images