Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The nine suspects believed to be involved in the shooting of David Ortiz have been indicted in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz, 43, was shot last Sunday in his native country and underwent emergency surgery. He was flown to Boston on Monday night where a second surgery successfully was completed.

Six people were arrested before three others were detained and charged with attempted murder, criminal association and illegal possession of weapons. And now, according to The Boston Globe, a 10th suspect has turned himself in, “Jose Martinez, a lawyer for Jhoel Lopez, a Dominican variety show producer who was injured in the attack that left Ortiz wounded” said.

The nine who were indicted Friday night are being sent to four different prisons “in order to protect the integrity of the investigation,” The Globe wrote, citing Dominican authorities. A spokesman for the prosecution noted the suspects could be held for up to a year while the investigation remains open.

Two of the suspects — including the alleged gunman — may be wanted for crimes in the United States.

Ortiz has been recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital and his wife, Tiffany, has been providing updates over the last week.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images