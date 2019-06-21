Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s no secret the relationship between the New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. was anything but perfect.

The star wide receiver was traded from the Giants — a week after general manager Dave Gettleman said the team “didn’t sign him to trade him” — to the Cleveland Browns in March after five seasons in New York.

Beckham now is opening up about his time with the Giants in an interview with Complex’s Jacob Davey, saying he felt “stuck” and “couldn’t see” reaching his full potential.

“I can’t wait to get going. I just felt with the Giants I was just stuck at a place that wasn’t working for me anymore,” he told Davey. “I felt like I wasn’t going to be able to reach my full potential there; mentally, physically, spiritually, everything I felt capable of doing, I just couldn’t see it happening there. So I think allowing me to be in an environment where I can be myself and give it a different approach, I feel like my football will benefit. I’m just excited about being able to play football again and not have to deal with all the other stuff and politics that came with my previous role.”

Maybe a fresh start with a new team is exactly what Beckham needs. And if he hasn’t reached his full potential yet, that spells bad news for his opponents.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images