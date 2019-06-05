Since selecting Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft, the New York Giants have faced plenty questions about whether or not Eli Manning will remain the team’s starting QB.
One CBS Sports analyst thinks New York should start Jones over Manning in the Giants’ Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. He even claims Jones is the better quarterback, despite thinking the Giants made a “horrible pick” by drafting the 22-year-old in the first round.
“Daniel Jones should be given every opportunity to win the Giants’ starting quarterback job,” Adam Schein said Tuesday. ” … Daniel Jones is the best quarterback on the Giants, not Eli Manning. Daniel Jones is better when you watch him in practice, and the reviews from practice today were excellent. It’s not a surprise.”
Check it out:
So is Jones really the guy? Or will New York stick with Manning for the time being? All will be revealed when the Giants’ season kicks off on Sept. 8.
Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports