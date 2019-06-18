Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sounds like Michael Roberts may have a home in the NFL after all.

A deal to send Roberts from the Detroit Lions to the New England Patriots fell through last week after the tight end failed his physical. The Lions subsequently placed him on waivers, leaving the 25-year-old’s future up in the air.

As of Monday, however, the Green Bay Packers have claimed the former Lions tight end off waivers, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Roberts played 23 games in two seasons with the Lions, catching 13 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns. He joins Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis and recently-drafted Jace Sternberger in the Packers’ current tight end group.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images