The 2018-19 Bruins fell just short of their ultimate goal, but the club certainly will not be forgotten by Boston fans.

This season’s team was an easy one to root for: a perfect blend of veterans and up-and-coming stars who fought tooth and nail for each other on a nightly basis. The camaraderie, chemistry and togetherness surely made Wednesday night’s outcome that much tougher to swallow for the Black and Gold, who fell 4-1 to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

There were a few common threads among the postgame comments provided by the Bruins after the game. Chief among them was how highly each player thought of this season’s club, which Patrice Bergeron opened up about following the final horn at TD Garden.

“Just how close we are as a team. There was no quit all year,” Bergeron said. “We battled. We fought our way back against Toronto and Columbus also — down 2-1 and kept going, kept pushing. Right now, whatever we say, it doesn’t matter. It is what it is. Proud of the guys. Proud of everyone, the way that we competed.”

There are no moral victories in professional sports, and the sting of the Game 7 loss likely will sit with the Bruins for the rest of their days. But the 2018-19 B’s have nothing to hang their heads about, and it’s safe to say Boston fans already are eager for next season to commence.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images