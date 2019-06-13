Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron has put together quite the career heading into his third Stanley Cup Final of his career.

Bergeron has played in 1,028 games in his lengthy career, netting 321 goals and 482 assists along the way. In addition to his 2011 Stanley Cup win, he has earned himself two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada.

He’s also won the Selke Trophy four times in since 2012.

For more on Bergeron’s career statistics, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images