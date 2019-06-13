Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With spring practices wrapped up and training camp on the horizon, the New England Patriots finally swung a deal for a tight end.

The Patriots swung a deal with the Detroit Lions for tight end Michael Roberts, a source told NESN.com. The deal first was reported by The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers.

The Patriots are giving up a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Roberts was selected by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Toledo. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound tight end has 13 catches for 146 yards with three touchdowns in 23 career games. He had 45 catches for 533 yards with 16 touchdowns during his senior season at Toledo.

Roberts will compete with tight ends Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo and Andrew Beck for roster spots, a starting role and snaps on the Patriots roster. Watson is suspended four games to begin the season.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski retired in March. The Patriots have cut tight ends Dwayne Allen and Austin Seferian-Jenkins this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images