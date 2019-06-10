Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are getting an early start on their summer vacation.

The team announced Monday morning it had canceled its final two organized team activities — practices that had been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Patriots players still will report to Gillette Stadium on Monday for a team-building activity, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, but won’t be back on the practice field until training camp begins in late July. The training camp schedule has yet to be announced.

The Patriots wound up holding eight practices this spring — five voluntary OTAs and three mandatory minicamp sessions. They held 10 last year before taking a field trip to Fenway Park and canceling their final two practices.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images