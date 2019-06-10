Like the rest of the sports world, Julian Edelman had David Oritz on his mind Monday.
Ortiz was shot Sunday night at a bar in his native Dominican Republic, according to local authorities. The retired Boston Red Sox star underwent surgery at Clinica Abel Gonzalez and is recovering, though ESPN reports the 43-year-old remained in intensive care as of Monday morning.
With the Ortiz situation still very much developing, Edelman took to Instagram to send a message from one Boston sports legend to another.
“Papi, all of New England has your back. ❤️✊#toughtimesdontlasttoughpeopledo,” the New England Patriots receiver wrote.
Ortiz’s alleged shooter has been identified by authorities as 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia. Police say that Garcia shot Ortiz in the back at the Dial Bar Lounge in Santo Domingo shortly before 9 p.m. local time.
Garcia reportedly was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar. He sustained multiple injuries, including a cranium contusion.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images