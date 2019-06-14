Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Roberts won’t join the New England Patriots this week, after all.

The Detroit Lions announced Friday in a statement their trade with the Patriots for the tight end has fallen through, per unspecified conditions of the deal. Roberts reverted the Lions’ roster, and the team promptly waived him.

The Patriots reportedly agreed to acquire Roberts, 25, from the Lions in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. However, Roberts failed his physical with the Patriots, thus voiding the trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday, citing a source.

Roberts was expected to compete with Patriots tight ends Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo and Andrew Beck for roster spots, a starting role and snaps. Watson is suspended four games to begin the season, so the Patriots still might be on the hunt for another tight end.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images