As you may or may not know, a handful of New England Patriots players, past and present, and their families joined team owner Robert Kraft on a trip to Israel.

And while there, they understandably took some time to enjoy themselves. One way of doing that was by riding camels.

Now, hopping onto the back (or hump?) of a camel and riding along is not too uncommon of practice for tourists. But there’s something about seeing massive offensive linemen from an NFL team riding around on a camel that’s pretty entertaining.

Enjoy this video from the Patriots’ official Twitter account:

Looks like it’s been an entertaining trip for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

