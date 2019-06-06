Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — J.C. Jackson, the New England Patriots cornerback who vaulted to prominence as an undrafted rookie last season, did not participate in the third and final practice of mandatory minicamp.

Jackson was the lone new absence Thursday. It’s unclear what caused him to miss practice after participating in the first two minicamp sessions.

Running backs Sony Michel and Nick Brossette, safeties Patrick Chung and Nate Ebner, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, defensive end Deatrich Wise and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste all sat out for the third consecutive day.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn continued to be a limited participant as he recovers from a torn Achilles. Wynn took part in positional drills but sitting out team portions. Left guard Joe Thuney continued to run at left tackle with the first-team offense.

The Patriots are scheduled to hold two more practices — voluntary organized team activities — next week before breaking for the summer.

