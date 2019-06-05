Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are in the midst of mandatory minicamp in Foxboro, Mass., but some scheduling news was released on Wednesday afternoon.

The NFL officially released the full preseason schedule, with dates, times and opponents included.

Bill Belichick will face two former Patriots in his first two preseason games, with New England heading to Detroit to face former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and the Lions before flying south to Nashville for a matchup with Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s the full schedule:

Thursday, August 8 at Detroit Lions, 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 17 at Tennessee Titans, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 22 vs. Carolina Panthers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 29 vs. New York Giants, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Giants are New England’s only regular season opponent on the preseason schedule. They’re slated to take on the NFC East opponent at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, October 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images