Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Something tells us the New England Patriots will be laughing about Rob Gronkowski’s shenanigans for years to come.

Patriots luminaries like Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Robert Kraft chuckled Thursday night at the sight of the Lombardi Trophy the retired tight end dented earlier this year. The Patriots shared video via Twitter of the head coach, quarterback owner and others laughing over Gronkowski’s work during the Super Bowl LIII ring ceremony, which took place at Kraft’s house.

Left his mark. pic.twitter.com/skB8ebFez2 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

Gronkowski (in)famously dented the trophy in April by using it to bunt a baseball at Fenway Park prior to the Boston Red Sox’s 2019 home opener. He apologized, but the Patriots declined to fix the trophy in recognition of the “mark” Gronkowski left on the organization over nine years.

The dented Lombardi Trophy was the one the Patriots claimed in February by beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. That game was Gronkowski’s last as a Patriot, but the memories of his work will linger into eternity in the form of the dented sixth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images